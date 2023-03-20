Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at $730,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after buying an additional 214,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 155,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

