Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Cut by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.35 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.64. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.