Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.80. Novavax shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 512,780 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

