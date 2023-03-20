Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.80. Novavax shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 512,780 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

