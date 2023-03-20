NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.07 on Thursday. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

