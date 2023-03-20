NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 2,029,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,236,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,729,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 461,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

