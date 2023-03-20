Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 663,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. Nucor has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.