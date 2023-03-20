Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 228,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,211,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $667.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.