Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 228,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,211,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
NUTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Nutex Health Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $667.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
