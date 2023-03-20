Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 6.1%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 9,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 202,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 302,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 261,524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
