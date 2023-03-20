NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.45. 4,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,661. The company has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter worth $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.