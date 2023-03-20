NVR (NYSE:NVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $27.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5,475.56. 4,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,538.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,620.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

