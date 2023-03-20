NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 156,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,816. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

