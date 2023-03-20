NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 156,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,816. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
