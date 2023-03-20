Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.30 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,405,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 475,250 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

