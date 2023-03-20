Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $26.22.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,692.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.