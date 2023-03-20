OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE:OFG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 65,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,896. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.
OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.
Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
