Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Stock Up 5.7 %

Oil States International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 402,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.