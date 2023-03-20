OLO (NYSE:OLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. OLO has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.21.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OLO by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

