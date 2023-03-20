Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Richard A. Young Sells 10,000 Shares

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of OMGA stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 392,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,536. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $382.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

OMGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

