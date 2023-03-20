Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Omeros Price Performance
OMER stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 20,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 7.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
