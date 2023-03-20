Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Price Performance

OMER stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 20,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

About Omeros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.