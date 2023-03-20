OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CMS Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 68,468 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 88,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,475. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

