OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,063,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 474,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

