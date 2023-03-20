OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

VRTX stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

