OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

