OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.44. 224,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,156. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

