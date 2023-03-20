OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 448,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,048. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

