OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,466.91. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,382.20. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

