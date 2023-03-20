OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 653 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,410,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. 80,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.