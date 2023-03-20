OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.40. 23,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

