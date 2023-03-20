Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.92 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $205.05 million and $27.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.72 or 0.06254211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00060418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

