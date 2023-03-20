Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 47,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,134. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

