Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.2 %

ORCL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,662. The stock has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.