Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,921. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Orange by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

