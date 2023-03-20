Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $769.79 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Orbler has a total market cap of $769.79 million and approximately $941,368.37 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00013833 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

