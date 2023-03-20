Orchid Price Up 9.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.01 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00032240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00198489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,229.31 or 0.99996784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09251129 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,179,547.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

