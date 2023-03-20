Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 175,243 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $4.50.
ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
