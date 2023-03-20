Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 175,243 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,941,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.