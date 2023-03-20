Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.71

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.71 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 282528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.