Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,071. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.