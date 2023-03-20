Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

PTN stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

