Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTNGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

PTN stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.