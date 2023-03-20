PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock traded down $12.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. 30,918,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

Get PDD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of PDD by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PDD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PDD

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. HSBC boosted their price target on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.