PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $39.21 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $455,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,579.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

