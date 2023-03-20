Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 313,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

