Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

