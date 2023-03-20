Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

