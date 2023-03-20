Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,758.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.0 %

BKH stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

