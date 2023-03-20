Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 474,261 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

