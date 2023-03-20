Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE PEB opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

