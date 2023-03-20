Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBA. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,835,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 679,729 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

