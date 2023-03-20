Pembroke Management LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Shutterstock makes up about 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.98% of Shutterstock worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after buying an additional 289,990 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after purchasing an additional 253,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 182,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.