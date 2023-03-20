PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of PENN opened at $27.65 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

