PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PNNT opened at $4.99 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,853.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

