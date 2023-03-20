Pennon Group’s (PNN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.84) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.88) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.14 ($13.07).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

LON PNN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 865.50 ($10.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,349. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.70). The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,805.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 895 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 889.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

